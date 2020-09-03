UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Remaining Taliban Prisoners Freed Except 'few' Opposed By Foreign Nations: Afghan Govt

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:40 PM

Remaining Taliban prisoners freed except 'few' opposed by foreign nations: Afghan govt

Kabul, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Afghan authorities said Thursday they have released the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners agreed in an exchange, except for "a few" opposed by foreign nations, and expected peace negotiations to start soon.

A drawn-out prisoner exchange including the release of hundreds of hardened militants has delayed the start of planned negotiations between the two warring sides, scheduled to take place in Doha.

"The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has received our commandos held hostage by Taliban, after which the Gov't released the remaining 400 convicts, except the few for which our partners have reservations," National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said on Twitter.

"Diplomatic efforts are ongoing. We expect direct talks to start promptly."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Prisoner Exchange Twitter Doha

Recent Stories

PCB announces schedule of remaining matches of PSL ..

2 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz S ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces match officials’ panels

1 hour ago

Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 75th ses ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Czech Foreign Ministers review coronavirus de ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Portugal discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.