Remains found as anger grows over missing young Mexicans

Guadalajara, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Mexican authorities said Thursday that they had discovered human remains during a search for five young men whose disappearance and apparent brutal murder prompted shock and anger.

The group of five friends, aged 19 to 22, disappeared last Friday in the western state of Jalisco, triggering a rare level of outrage in a country where kidnappings and killings are all too common.

Police found charred bones as well as four skulls at a property in the area, and forensic experts were working to identify the victims, the Jalisco prosecutor's office said.

It had earlier located two vehicles belonging to the missing men, one of them burnt and containing the remains of a person inside.

The shock provoked by the case was in part due to the circulation of a grisly video and photograph on social networks, whose authenticity authorities were trying to verify.

The photograph shows five young men kneeling with their hands bound, while the video records the moment one of them is attacked with a blunt object and a knife. Other people can be seen in the clip lying on the ground.

The disappearance is "evidently linked to organized crime," Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro said on social media.

"We are facing irrational, violent and direct attacks on the stability of Jalisco that demand a reaction from the Mexican state," he added.

The Jalisco New Generation cartel, one of the most powerful organized crime groups in Mexico, operates in the region and is embroiled in turf wars with rival drug syndicates.

The graphic images shared on social media have drawn emotional reactions from citizens, columnists and politicians.

Opposition presidential hopeful Xochitl Galvez announced that she was suspending her activities, declaring herself "in mourning" for the young men.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador did not respond to journalists' questions about the case during a regular press conference on Wednesday, drawing criticism on social media.

He said Thursday that he could not hear the questions and underlined his government's collaboration in the investigation.

Mexico has recorded more than 420,000 murders since the launch of a controversial military anti-drug offensive in 2006.

It has also registered more than 110,000 disappearances since 1962, most attributed to criminal organizations.