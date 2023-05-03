UrduPoint.com

Remains Of 1,500-year-old Church Unearthed In Istanbul

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

TÜRKIYE - MAY 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The ruins of Church of St. Polyeuktos, which is considered one of the most important structures of Eastern Rome, built about 1500 years ago, are being unearthed in archaeological excavations in Istanbul.

Excavations are carried out in the underground parts of the church by the Directorate of Istanbul Archeology Museums.

The findings reached by the excavation team working in the area are included in the inventory of the Istanbul Archeology Museum.

Rahmi Asal, Director of the Istanbul Archaeological Museums, told Anadolu that the area where the church is located hosts the most important archaeological remains of Istanbul.

Stating that St. Polyeuktos is the largest and most important structure of its period after the Grand Hagia Sophia Mosque, Asal stated that the church was built by the Eastern Roman Princess Anicia Juliana.

Stating that the church was built by Princess Anicia Juliana to show power against Emperor Justinianus and his wife Theodora, who came to power after her, Asal said that the church had very important decorations and architectural structure.

