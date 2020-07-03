UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Remains Of 24 Algerian Fighters Return From France

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Remains of 24 Algerian fighters return from France

Algiers, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Algeria on Friday received the skulls of 24 resistance fighters decapitated during the French colonial conquest of the North African country on a flight from France, an AFP correspondent said.

To a military guard of honour and with President Abdelmajid Tebboune at the scene, the remains were flown in to Algiers airport on a Hercules C-130 transport plane, accompanied by Algerian fighters.

Related Topics

France Algiers Algeria From Airport

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates newly married Em ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Calls for Restart of Direct Israel-Palestin ..

25 minutes ago

OP&HRD Ministry starts implementation of expelled ..

6 minutes ago

Man killed over land dispute in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 Death Toll Grows by 154 to 11,260 ..

6 minutes ago

Ghana minister resigns over virus isolation breach ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.