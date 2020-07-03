Remains Of 24 Algerian Fighters Return From France
Algiers, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Algeria on Friday received the skulls of 24 resistance fighters decapitated during the French colonial conquest of the North African country on a flight from France, an AFP correspondent said.
To a military guard of honour and with President Abdelmajid Tebboune at the scene, the remains were flown in to Algiers airport on a Hercules C-130 transport plane, accompanied by Algerian fighters.