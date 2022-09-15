UrduPoint.com

Remains Of 88 Chinese Soldiers Killed In Korean War Casketed In S.Korea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 04:40 PM

INCHEON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War were casketed in South Korea on Thursday to be sent back to their homeland. The ceremony to lay the 88 remains in coffins was held in Incheon, west of the capital Seoul.

The Chinese delegation led by Vice Minister of Veterans Affairs Chang Zhengguo, officials with the Chinese embassy in South Korea, officials with the South Korean defense ministry as well as personnel responsible for the excavation and identification of the remains attended the ceremony.

A flower basket was laid at a temporary settlement for the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs.

All members of the Chinese delegation bowed three times to the Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs and presented flowers before the South Korean side placed the remains in coffins.

This year's repatriation ceremony, the ninth of its kind, is scheduled to be held at the Incheon International Airport on Friday. China and South Korea have successfully carried out the handover of the remains of 825 Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs in South Korea for eight consecutive years from 2014 to 2021, following humanitarian principles and in the spirit of friendship and practical cooperation.

