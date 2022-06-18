UrduPoint.com

Remains Of British Journalist Dom Phillips Identified: Brazil Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Remains of British journalist Dom Phillips identified: Brazil police

Atalaia do Norte, Brazil, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Brazil's Federal Police said Friday it had officially identified the remains of British journalist Dom Phillips, who was found buried in the Amazon after going missing on a book research trip.

Phillips, who disappeared with Indigenous expert guide Bruno Pereira on June 5, was identified through forensic analysis, the agency said in a statement.

It said it was still working on "complete identification" of the unearthed remains, which may include those of Pereira.

Veteran correspondent Phillips, 57, and Pereira, 41, went missing in a remote part of the rainforest rife with illegal mining, fishing and logging, as well as drug trafficking.

Ten days later, on Wednesday, a suspect named Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira -- known as "Pelado" -- took police to a place where he said he had buried bodies near the city of Atalaia do Norte, where the pair had been headed by boat.

Human remains recovered from the site arrived in Brasilia on Thursday evening for identification by experts.

Phillips, a longtime contributor to The Guardian and other leading international newspapers, was working on a book on sustainable development in the Amazon with Pereira as his guide.

Pereira, an expert at Brazil's indigenous affairs agency FUNAI, had received multiple threats from loggers and miners with their eye on isolated Indigenous land.

Related Topics

Police Brasilia Guide Pereira Brazil SITE May June From

Recent Stories

Govt allocates Rs 105 billion for construction of ..

Govt allocates Rs 105 billion for construction of dams: Khursheed Shah

1 hour ago
 Completion of FATF action plans by Pakistan great ..

Completion of FATF action plans by Pakistan great achievement: COAS

1 hour ago
 Amazon killers acted alone: Brazil police

Amazon killers acted alone: Brazil police

1 hour ago
 EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts ..

EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies

1 hour ago
 Jean-Louis Trintignant: five of his best films

Jean-Louis Trintignant: five of his best films

1 hour ago
 Kyrgios into Halle semi-finals despite 'love-hate' ..

Kyrgios into Halle semi-finals despite 'love-hate' tennis relationship

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.