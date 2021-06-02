UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Remains Of US Ku Klux Klan Leader To Be Moved

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 09:20 AM

Remains of US Ku Klux Klan leader to be moved

Washington, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :A project to disinter a Ku Klux Klan leader and move his remains to a museum started Tuesday, local US media reported, adding the work would be funded by $200,000 of anonymous donations.

Nathan Bedford Forrest was a leading pro-slavery Confederate army general during the American Civil War, and the first "Grand Wizard" of the racist Ku Klux Klan organization from 1867 to 1869.

A pedestal on top of his grave in a park in Memphis, Tennessee, will be removed first, before his remains -- along with those of his wife -- are taken to the new National Confederate Museum, WMC5 news said.

A statue of Forrest was removed from the park in 2017.

Debate over removing Confederate memorials has been simmering in the United States for years as the country examines its complicated racial past.

The issue is particularly sensitive in Memphis, where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

Forrest, who died in 1877, was a controversial figure in Southern history.

A slave trader and owner of cotton plantations, his troops were accused of executing hundreds of surrendering African-American Union Army soldiers at the Battle of Fort Pillow in 1864.

Related Topics

Army Died Wife Memphis United States April 2017 Cotton Media From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 minutes ago

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

11 hours ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

11 hours ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.