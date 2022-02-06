Remarkable comeback gives Cameroon third place at AFCON

Yaoundé, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Hosts Cameroon finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday after wiping out a three-goal deficit against Burkina Faso to draw 3-3, then win 5-3 on penalties.

Ambroise Oyongo scored the decisive penalty in Yaounde as the Indomitable Lions atoned for missing three kicks when losing a semi-final shootout against Egypt 48 hours ago.