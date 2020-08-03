UrduPoint.com
Renault Lodge Third F1 Protest Against Racing Point

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :The Renault Formula One team on Sunday lodged an official protest against Racing Point for the third successive race following the British Grand Prix.

In a statement after Lewis Hamilton's record seventh home victory, in his McLaren, the British-based French team repeated their protest questioning the integrity and originality of their rivals' RP20 car.

"We confirm that Renault DP World F1 Team has submitted a request to the stewards of the event for clarification on the legality of the Racing Point RP20," said Renault in a statement.

"We have no further comment on this matter until the stewards have arrived at a decision.

" In Sunday's race, Lance Stroll finished ninth in his Racing Point car, which is heavily modelled on last year's chanmpionship-winning Mercedes, while Renault's Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon came home fourth and sixth.

Nico Hulkenberg, drafted in as a late replacement for coronavirus victim Sergio Perez after he had tested positive on Thursday, was unable to start because his Racing Point car had a power-unit problem.

A decision from the sport's ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA), on the first two Renault protests is expected next week.

