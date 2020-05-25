UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renault Must Join French-German Battery Project: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 02:30 PM

Renault must join French-German battery project: minister

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Renault will have to join a French-German project developing batteries in order to receive a five billion euro ($5.4 billion) government rescue loan, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday.

"Renault needs to make a commitment to become a shareholder in the electric battery alliance. It's one of the subjects that is still being negotiated," Le Maire told BFM television.

The automaker, in which the French state holds a 15 percent stake, is set to unveil this week a sweeping revamp of its operations as well as its partnership with Nissan and Mitsubishi, in the wake of falling sales and profitability that were amplified by the coronavirus crisis.

Several French production sites could be closed and Le Maire admitted that the government would not require Renault to swear off jobs cuts as a condition for receiving the bailout, saying that "grand proclamations" made in the past had already failed.

Most of Renault's models are already produced outside France in countries with lower production costs, and the company on Friday is to present details of a pledge to cut costs by a further two billion euros.

President Emmanuel Macron also plans to make "significant announcements" Tuesday to support the auto industry, which has been hammered by the factory shutdowns and dealership closures worldwide to stem the COVID-19 outbreak.

Le Maire indicated last week that the measures could include subsidies to encourage people to buy electric vehicles as European authorities seek to cut down on carbon emissions.

"It's a very efficient instrument" for helping carmakers unload their stocks of unsold vehicles, he said Monday, adding that the government would also help develop the country's network of charging stations.

The EU unlocked 3.2 billion Euros last November for the European Battery Alliance and is seeking an additional five billion euros in private money to make next-generation power sources and reduce the continent's dependence on Asian battery imports.

Rival French automaker PSA, whose brands include Peugeot and Opel, is already part of the project.

Related Topics

Loan France Company Vehicles Buy Alliance Euro Money November Stocks TV Government Industry Nissan Mitsubishi Peugeot Renault Asia Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

17 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

18 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

19 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.