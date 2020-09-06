UrduPoint.com
Renault's F1 Team To Race As Alpine From Next Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Renault's F1 team to race as Alpine from next season

Monza, Italy, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Renault will change the name of their Formula One team to Alpine from next season, the French constructor announced on Sunday.

"We will race under the name Alpine," Renault chief executive Luca de Meo told a press conference at Monza, ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

Cyril Abiteboul will remain as team principal, he confirmed, adding the team's cars will be given a makeover in the red, white and blue of the French flag.

Renault's Alpine brand enters F1 after competing with distinction in rallying and on the endurance circuit.

