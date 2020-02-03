Renee Zellweger wins best actress Bafta for 'Judy'

London, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Renee Zellweger's won best actress at the Baftas on Sunday for her portrayal of Judy Garland's late-life comeback tour in "Judy", marking a stunning renaissance for her own wide-ranging career.

She bested Jessie Buckley ("Wild Rose"), Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story"), Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women") and Charlize Theron ("Bombshell") to land the prize.