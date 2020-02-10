Renee Zellweger wins best actress Oscar for 'Judy'

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Renee Zellweger scored the Oscar for best actress on Sunday for her performance as the American icon Judy Garland in "Judy" -- the second academy Award of her career.

She bested a stacked field that included Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet"), Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story"), Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women") and Charlize Theron ("Bombshell").