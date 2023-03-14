UrduPoint.com

Renewable Energy Accounts For Over 62 Pct Of Cambodia's Energy Supply: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

PHNOM PENH. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Tuesday that renewable energy has now made up over 62 percent of the Southeast Asian country's installed electricity capacity.

"Cambodia can be one of the countries that do not pollute the environment," he said in a speech broadcast live on the state-run National Television of Cambodia (TVK) during a visit to the construction site of an 80-megawatt hydropower plant in the northwest Pursat province.

"Hydropower is still a good choice for the development of clean and green energy," he added.

Renewable energy is energy that comes from sources such as hydropower, solar energy and biomass energy. Most of renewable energy in Cambodia comes from hydropower dams.

