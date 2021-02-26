UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renewable Energy Listed As Infrastructure Priority For Australia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 11:50 AM

Renewable energy listed as infrastructure priority for Australia

CANBERRA, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Australian government's infrastructure adviser has listed renewable energy zones and dispatchable energy storage as priority projects for the first time.

Infrastructure Australia on Friday released its annual national Infrastructure Priority List, including 44 new projects that the agency said reflected the country's changing needs in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The new proposals represent a combined 59 billion Australian Dollars (46.4 billion U.S. dollars) of potential investment.

"We have added a record 44 new proposals to the priority list for consideration by Australia's governments across the broad spectrum of transport, energy, water, waste, telecommunications and social infrastructure," Romilly Madew, the chief executive of Infrastructure Australia, said in a media release.

"More than half of the investment opportunities on the 2021 priority list benefit our regional communities, as we continue to draw focus on equitable service delivery and investments that will deliver affordable and quality infrastructure services for all Australians regardless of where they live.

" The report found that the national electricity market (NEM) required "significant investments in dispatchable energy storage to support growing renewable energy generation and the future retirement of coal-fired generators." It listed hydrogen infrastructure as a priority within the next five years due to "growing interest in the production and use of green hydrogen as an energy source, as it produces no carbon emissions."The Federal government identified hydrogen as one of five priority low-emissions technologies for the next 10 years in its Technology Investment Roadmap, which was released in September 2020.

In addition to renewable energy projects, the agency also added improving the digital connectivity of rural Australia and expanding telehealth services as priorities.

Related Topics

Technology Australia Electricity Water September 2020 Market Media All Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

16 minutes ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

35 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

11 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.