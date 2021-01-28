UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renewables Become Biggest UK Electricity Source: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Renewables become biggest UK electricity source: study

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Renewable energy beat fossil fuels last year to become the largest source of electricity in Britain, according to a study.

Biomass, hydro, solar and wind generated a record 42 percent of UK electricity in 2020, showed a study this week from climate think tanks Ember and Agora Energiewende.

Fossil fuels -- mainly gas -- accounted for 41 percent, the pair added in a statement.

In 2019, renewables accounted for 37 percent and fossil fuels 45.

The study also revealed that offshore wind turbines generated a record 24 percent of Britain's electricity last year.

That compared with 20 percent in 2019 and was double the level in 2015.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently vowed to quadruple Britain's offshore wind power capability within the next decade, as part of plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Britain hosts the UN's COP26 global climate change summit in Glasgow in November.

Related Topics

United Nations Electricity Glasgow United Kingdom November Gas 2015 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

First flight from Bahrain arrives in Abu Dhabi mar ..

21 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai to host FIDE World Chess Champions ..

21 minutes ago

DEWA social outreach campaign on accessible servic ..

21 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

51 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

51 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.