Rennes fail to move top with Lille draw

(@imziishan)

Paris, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Rennes missed out on the chance to move top of Ligue 1 ahead of champions Paris Saint-Germain after only drawing 1-1 with Lille on Sunday.

Midfielder Adrien Hunou equalised in the second half for the home side in Brittany after French youngster Jonathan Ikone opened the scoring, but couldn't find the breakthrough.

The visitors led 57 seconds into the final 45 minutes as Ikone poked home a cross from Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen.

The Bretons claimed the point which moved them above Marseille to third place on goal difference thanks to Hunou's 68th minute effort.

Right-back Hamari Traore sent in a deep cross and Hunou struck home to claim his first league goal of the campaign.

The late equaliser denied Lille their first away win on the road this campaign in a run which included a 3-0 defeat to Ajax in the Champions League.

Later on Sunday champions PSG travel to Lyon in the pick of the weekend's games after an impressive 3-0 midweek victory over Real Madrid.

Leaders PSG are level on 12 points with Nice, who beat Dijon 2-1 on Saturday with former Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg scoring his first goal for Patrick Vieira's billionaire-backed club.