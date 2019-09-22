UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rennes Fail To Move Top With Lille Draw

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 08:40 PM

Rennes fail to move top with Lille draw

Paris, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Rennes missed out on the chance to move top of Ligue 1 ahead of champions Paris Saint-Germain after only drawing 1-1 with Lille on Sunday.

Midfielder Adrien Hunou equalised in the second half for the home side in Brittany after French youngster Jonathan Ikone opened the scoring, but couldn't find the breakthrough.

The visitors led 57 seconds into the final 45 minutes as Ikone poked home a cross from Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen.

The Bretons claimed the point which moved them above Marseille to third place on goal difference thanks to Hunou's 68th minute effort.

Right-back Hamari Traore sent in a deep cross and Hunou struck home to claim his first league goal of the campaign.

The late equaliser denied Lille their first away win on the road this campaign in a run which included a 3-0 defeat to Ajax in the Champions League.

Later on Sunday champions PSG travel to Lyon in the pick of the weekend's games after an impressive 3-0 midweek victory over Real Madrid.

Leaders PSG are level on 12 points with Nice, who beat Dijon 2-1 on Saturday with former Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg scoring his first goal for Patrick Vieira's billionaire-backed club.

Related Topics

Road Dijon Rennes Nice Lille Marseille Lyon Nigeria Sunday From Top Real Madrid PSG

Recent Stories

Former tennis great Li Na says China crying out fo ..

6 minutes ago

The Excise & Taxation Department register 90,000 m ..

6 minutes ago

At Least 7 Pupils Killed, 59 Injured After Classro ..

6 minutes ago

PM sensitizing world community on Indian atrocitie ..

7 minutes ago

ILO to launch project to promote equal employment ..

9 minutes ago

CDA ensuing vigilance in Katchi Abadies to avoid u ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.