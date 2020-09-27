Rennes go top as Marseille held by Metz

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Rennes climbed back to the top of Ligue 1 with an impressive 3-0 win at Saint-Etienne on Saturday while Marseille needed a late equaliser to snatch a point at home to lowly Metz.

Rennes, who finished third last season, took the lead through summer arrival Nayef Aguerd after 33 minutes.

Second-half goals from Serhou Guirassy and substitute Adrien Hunou sealed the victory over a side that was previously unbeaten.

Rennes are now two points clear of Lille who beat Nantes on Friday.

Marseille looked to be heading for defeat when Ibrahima Niane put visitors Metz ahead after 72 minutes but the home side saved the game five minutes into added time when Morgan Sanson fired in just under the crossbar.