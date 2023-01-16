UrduPoint.com

Rennes Stun French Leaders PSG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Rennes stun French leaders PSG

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lost 1-0 against Rennes in a Sunday league match, with the Paris team having only a three-point lead over second-place Lens.

Home team Rennes' Hamari Traore scored the winning goal in the 65th minute with a low shot that beat Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar played 90 minutes, while Kylian Mbappe was subbed in the second half.

Paris Saint-Germain are still leading the league with 47 points. But second-place Lens have closed the gap against the leaders with 44 points.

Fifth-place Rennes boosted their points to 37 after the win.

Related Topics

Rennes Paris Lead Sunday PSG

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2023

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

1 hour ago
 Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; ..

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; dominates El ClÃ¡sico

7 hours ago
 UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state vis ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state visit of ROK President

9 hours ago
 Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for e ..

Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for energy transition

9 hours ago
 UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean ..

UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean energy partnership

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.