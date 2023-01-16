Rennes stun French leaders PSG

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lost 1-0 against Rennes in a Sunday league match, with the Paris team having only a three-point lead over second-place Lens.

Home team Rennes' Hamari Traore scored the winning goal in the 65th minute with a low shot that beat Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar played 90 minutes, while Kylian Mbappe was subbed in the second half.

Paris Saint-Germain are still leading the league with 47 points. But second-place Lens have closed the gap against the leaders with 44 points.

Fifth-place Rennes boosted their points to 37 after the win.