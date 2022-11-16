UrduPoint.com

Renovated Islamabad Museum To Inaugurate Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir Muqam, will inaugurate renovated Islamabad Museum here on November 17.

The inauguration will be followed by introductory briefing of organization while PM's aide will also chair an important meeting at Department of Archeology and Museum (DOAM), said a statement issued here.

The Islamabad Museum is the entity of the Federal Department of Archaeology and Museums, National Heritage and Culture Division. The Museum was established in September, 2002.

In the Museum, an effort has been made to delineate the saga of evolution of cultures and civilizations in Pakistan through display of artifacts, and works of arts.

The Museum covers the history of Pakistan through the artifacts displayed in chronological order, incorporating one of the earliest man-made tool, dating back to 2 million years, collected from Soan Valley, nine thousands years old objects from Mehrgarh (Balochistan), artifacts of world celebrated Indus valley civilization and statutory of Gandhara Civilization.

The antiquity representing Kot Digi, Gandhara Grave Culture. Bhanbhore, Thatta and other regional cultures spell out the story of evolution of man. Other objects in interests are Astrolabe, Miniature Paintings Manuscripts and works of art of Mughal period, early Muslim pottery, Chinese ware and illustrations of historical monuments of Pakistan.

The museum has gone through renovation to extend the splendid attractive and informative display. As many as 46 artifacts confiscated in the USA have been repatriated to Pakistan and are displayed in the museum. New artifacts from reserve collection of Islamabad museum have also been displayed in the museum. Recent renovation and extension of museum has made great impact on the visitors, researchers, students and heritage professional that are eagerly waiting for formal inauguration of the museum. This new extension of islamabad museum will open new vistas for cultural heritage visitors.

