Renovation of Beijing Workers Stadium for 2023 AFC Asian Cup progresses above-ground

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:The renovation project of Beijing Workers Stadium, which will host the opening and closing ceremonies as well as the finals of 2023 AFC Asian Cup, has entered the construction stage of above-ground engineering.

Under the project, which was launched last August, the stadium will be transformed into a professional football field, not only to meet the needs of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, but also to be eligible for higher-level international football matches in the future.

The new canopy will enable the stadium to run games under extreme weather conditions and the position of the closest stands will be only 8.5 meters away from the lawn after the removal of the runway to enhance the audiences enjoy the games.

In addition, the number of seats for the audience will be increased to nearly 68,000.