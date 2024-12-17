Renowned Actor Kamal Ahmed Rizvi Remembered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The 9th death anniversary of renowned actor Kamal Ahmed Rizvi was observed here and across the country on Tuesday.
Kamal Ahmed Rizvi was born in 1930 in the Indian state of Bihar.
He is celebrated for his multifaceted talents as a director, actor, translator and playwright, who rose to prominence through his iconic portrayal of ‘Alif Noon’ in the drama series of ptv.
Kamal Ahmed Rizvi also authored literature for children and took charge of the publications ‘Bachon Ki Duniya’ and ‘Taleem-o-Tarbiyat.’
Recent Stories
U.S. Ambassador Blome at the Launch of the Lincoln Corner at Lahore's Quaid-e-Az ..
Vivo Y100 Stands Out for Style and Innovation, Secures Spot in Google’s Top Te ..
System cannot work without dialogue between govt, opposition: Rana Sanaullah
The Era of Washing your Phone Comes with the realme C75, Industry's Best Waterpr ..
Is Ayesha Afridi relative of Shahid Afridi?
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in first ODI
Rohit Sharma’s retirement rumours go viral amid poor performance
Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web series Heeramandi 15 years ago
Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..
Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Renowned actor Kamal Ahmed Rizvi remembered9 minutes ago
-
KP-CTA to organize five-day Hunar Fest6 hours ago
-
Actress Firdous Begum remembered1 day ago
-
Ahmed Shah-Ejaz Farooqi Panel for the ACP Karachi’s Election 2025-2026 was announced2 days ago
-
Politics of violence harming national fabric2 days ago
-
19th Karachi International Book Fair Attracts Massive Crowds, Tessori announces establishing book ce ..3 days ago
-
Renowned poet Jaun Elia remembered3 days ago
-
NAPA presents musical hits from 80s7 days ago
-
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded with grand celebration of literature and arts9 days ago
-
Shahid Afridi charms youth at session of 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference9 days ago
-
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference features book launch of Notable Authors10 days ago
-
Session titled “Japan Urdu ki Zarkheiz Zameen” held at ACP10 days ago