Renowned actor Kamal Ahmed Rizvi remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The 9th death anniversary of renowned actor Kamal Ahmed Rizvi was observed here and across the country on Tuesday.

Kamal Ahmed Rizvi was born in 1930 in the Indian state of Bihar.

He is celebrated for his multifaceted talents as a director, actor, translator and playwright, who rose to prominence through his iconic portrayal of ‘Alif Noon’ in the drama series of ptv.

Kamal Ahmed Rizvi also authored literature for children and took charge of the publications ‘Bachon Ki Duniya’ and ‘Taleem-o-Tarbiyat.’

He died on this day in 2015.