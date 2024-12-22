Renowned Actor Saqi Remembered
Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The 37 death anniversary of renowned film tv actor Saqi was observed here and across the country on Sunday.
Versatile actor Saqi passed away 37 years ago.
Born in Baghdad on April 2, 1925, Saqi's real name was Abdul Latif Baloch. His family hailed from Dadu district of Sindh. Saqi was the only actor in Pakistan who started his career with the Hollywood film "Bhavani Junction".
In 1955, he became an assistant in a film production unit in Lahore. His first film in Pakistan was "Iltija", which was released in 1955. In 1958, he appeared as a hero in the film "Lakhpati" with Nighat Sultana. In 1959, one of his important films was "Nagan".
Saqi was fluent in more than 20 national and foreign languages.
In addition to urdu and Punjabi, he also appeared in films made in English, Pashto, Sindhi and Balochi languages.
He worked in more than 450 films, “Zarqa”, “Ek Dil Do Deewane”, “Hazar Dastan”, “Parda”, “Shaheed”, “Mera Ghar Meri Jannat”, “Main Bani Dulhan” are his prominent films. Saqi also made 2 films named “Papi” and “Hum Log”, but they could not be successful.
Saqi also had the honor of introducing singers like Masood Rana and Mujeeb Alam. He also worked in several TV dramas, including “Deewarin”, “Jangal” and “Gardesh” which were immensely popular.
Saqi passed away on December 22, 1987.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Renowned actor Saqi remembered2 minutes ago
-
Historical mosque linked to Sufi Poet Mian Muhammad Bakhsh stands conserved in AJK village6 hours ago
-
Blue Pottery--Reviving a dying ancient art7 hours ago
-
Blu Pottery--Reviving a dying ancient art7 hours ago
-
Qila Bala Hisar: Peeping through annals of history7 hours ago
-
Hafeez Jalandhari remembered1 day ago
-
Compulsion or craze – More lives lost in quest for going abroad2 days ago
-
Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah to inaugurate 10th Ayaz Melo on friday3 days ago
-
Muhammad Ahmed Shah awarded lifetime Membership of Karachi Press Club3 days ago
-
Renowned actor Kamal Ahmed Rizvi remembered5 days ago
-
KP-CTA to organize five-day Hunar Fest5 days ago
-
Actress Firdous Begum remembered6 days ago