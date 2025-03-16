Open Menu

Renowned Actor SM Saleem Remembered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Renowned actor SM Saleem remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The thirty-fifth death anniversary of renowned actor and broadcaster SM Saleem was observed on Sunday.

He was born in Delhi on August 18, 1929. He started his career with All India Radio and after the creation of Pakistan, he got associated with Radio Pakistan, Lahore and Karachi.

Among his memorable dramas from Radio Pakistan, the name of Rustam and Sohrab was at the top. In this drama, the role of Rustam was played by ZA Bukhari and the role of Sohrab was played by SM Saleem. SM Saleem also worked in several dramas for Pakistan Television including 'Manto Rama'.

In Manto Rama, he played the role of Saadat Hasan Manto.

He died on this day in 1990 in Houston, USA.

