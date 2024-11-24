Renowned comedian Ismail Tara remembered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The second death anniversary of renowned comedian Ismail Tara was observed here and across the country on Sunday.

Ismail Tara was born on November 16, 1949, in Karachi. His real name was Muhammad Ismail Merchant.

He joined the performing arts in 1964 and performed on stage, television and cinema during his career.

He was known for his humorous political drama, Fifty-Fifty in in 1980s. He also performed on the silver screen and played various roles in different films. Tara won Nigar Award five times during his showbiz career.

His other famous dramas include Rubber Band, Yeh Zindagi Hai, One-Way Ticket, Delhi Colony, Ismail Time, and other stage dramas.

Ismail Tara died on this date in Karachi at the age of 73 due to kidney disease.