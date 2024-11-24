Renowned Comedian Ismail Tara Remembered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The second death anniversary of renowned comedian Ismail Tara was observed here and across the country on Sunday.
Ismail Tara was born on November 16, 1949, in Karachi. His real name was Muhammad Ismail Merchant.
He joined the performing arts in 1964 and performed on stage, television and cinema during his career.
He was known for his humorous political drama, Fifty-Fifty in in 1980s. He also performed on the silver screen and played various roles in different films. Tara won Nigar Award five times during his showbiz career.
His other famous dramas include Rubber Band, Yeh Zindagi Hai, One-Way Ticket, Delhi Colony, Ismail Time, and other stage dramas.
Ismail Tara died on this date in Karachi at the age of 73 due to kidney disease.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Improving waste management for healthy environment4 hours ago
-
Clean drinking water: A persistent challenge for KP govt5 hours ago
-
Encroachment mafia plays havoc with Pindites5 hours ago
-
Poet, columnist Jamiluddin Aali remembered1 day ago
-
Iconic chocolatey hero Waheed Murad remembered1 day ago
-
Two-day Thar festival to be organized on Nov 291 day ago
-
Renowned film artist Aslam Pervaiz remembered3 days ago
-
Neil Simon’s super hit play will be staged at NAPA from Nov 27 to 1 Dec3 days ago
-
Closing ceremony of the 'Jubilee Year' at St. Patrick’s Cathedral held6 days ago
-
Shafi Muhammad Shah remembered7 days ago
-
Empowering poor to alleviate pervasive menace of poverty7 days ago
-
GB festivals - a manifestation of rich cultural values7 days ago