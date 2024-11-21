Renowned film artist Aslam Pervaiz remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The 40th death anniversary of renowned film artist Aslam Pervaiz was observed on Thursday.

He was born in Lahore on February 12, 1932, he started his film career in producer Anwar Kamal Pasha’s film Qatil (1955) as a side hero. Thereafter, he played the leading role in the Punjabi language film Patay Khan opposite Noor Jehan.

In the film Koel (1959), Aslam Pervaiz performed a leading role opposite film actresses Noor Jehan and Neelo. He played the villain in movies like Saheli (1960), Insaan aur Admi (1970), Tehzeeb (1971) and Baharo Phool Barsao (1972). His other hit films included ‘Chhu Manter, Sheikh Chilli, Meti Diyan Murtaan, Shikwa and Daman'. Posthumously in 2018, he was conferred the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan for his services for the film industry. He died on November 21, 1984, in Lahore following a fatal accident which also claimed the life of another actor Iqbal Hassan.