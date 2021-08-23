Renowned folk singer Qurban Niazi passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :A renowned folk singer Qurban Ali Niazi breathed his last while fighting with COVID-19 here on Monday.

He was admitted in PIMS hospital where he died, said a press release issued here.

Born in 1947, he made his debut by singing in the Urs/Festival of Shah Shams Tabrez in Multan at the tender age of 10.

Like his elder brother and guru, legendary folk singer, late Muhammad Tufail Niazi, Qurban Ali was almost a household name in Punjab.

His association with Radio Pakistan, ptv and National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) was almost five decades old and as a member of Pakistan Cultural Troupe, he had performed in the United States, Europe, Far East, Gulf states and India.

He was specially known for his renditions of Sufi kalam/mystic poetry of Baba Bulleh Shah, Mian Muhammad Bakhsh, folks songs, Jugni, Mahiya and Mirza.

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa ( NIFTH) with whom Qrban Niazi was artistically attached since its inceptive days has produced and published his audio-video recordings on CDs and DVDs.

In addition to his achievements, he was also the recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.