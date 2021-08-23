UrduPoint.com

Renowned Folk Singer Qurban Niazi Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:50 PM

Renowned folk singer Qurban Niazi passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :A renowned folk singer Qurban Ali Niazi breathed his last while fighting with COVID-19 here on Monday.

He was admitted in PIMS hospital where he died, said a press release issued here.

Born in 1947, he made his debut by singing in the Urs/Festival of Shah Shams Tabrez in Multan at the tender age of 10.

Like his elder brother and guru, legendary folk singer, late Muhammad Tufail Niazi, Qurban Ali was almost a household name in Punjab.

His association with Radio Pakistan, ptv and National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) was almost five decades old and as a member of Pakistan Cultural Troupe, he had performed in the United States, Europe, Far East, Gulf states and India.

He was specially known for his renditions of Sufi kalam/mystic poetry of Baba Bulleh Shah, Mian Muhammad Bakhsh, folks songs, Jugni, Mahiya and Mirza.

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa ( NIFTH) with whom Qrban Niazi was artistically attached since its inceptive days has produced and published his audio-video recordings on CDs and DVDs.

In addition to his achievements, he was also the recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Multan Punjab Europe Died United States PTV

Recent Stories

New Zealand’s PM thanks UAE for evacuation suppo ..

New Zealand’s PM thanks UAE for evacuation support in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Virgin Orbit to become publicly traded on NASDAQ

Virgin Orbit to become publicly traded on NASDAQ

1 hour ago
 80% of Russia’s strategic nuclear arsenals have ..

80% of Russia’s strategic nuclear arsenals have been modernised: Putin

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology revie ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology reviews Tekab&#039;s digitisation e ..

1 hour ago
 Over 59 percent of Covid vaccination target achiev ..

Over 59 percent of Covid vaccination target achieved in the division

4 minutes ago
 US sanctions senior Eritrean defense official for ..

US sanctions senior Eritrean defense official for rights abuses

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.