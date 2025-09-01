Renowned Painter Ahmed Saeed Nagi Remembered
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The nineteenth death anniversary of renowned painter Ahmed Saeed Nagi was observed here and across the country on Monday.
He was born on February 2, 1916, in Amritsar and received his education in Amritsar, Lahore, Delhi and Paris.
He also worked for the freedom movement from 1944 to 1947.
He had the honor of painting a portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah sitting face to face.
Ahmed Saeed Nagi's paintings have been exhibited in Paris, London, Lausanne, New York, Zagreb, Tehran, Delhi, Shimla, Lahore and Karachi. He was conferred on the President's Award for Pride of Performance in recognition of his services.
In 2006, Ahmed Saeed Nagi passed away on this day in Karachi. Various artist and literary forums here have paid tribute to him for his great services.
