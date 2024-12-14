Open Menu

Renowned Poet Jaun Elia Remembered

December 14, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Poet Jaun Elia's fans and admirers celebrated the 93rd birthday anniversary of their favorite poet on Saturday here and across the country.

Various literary sittings, seminars and dialogues were conducted by literary circles to pay tribute to their beloved poet.

Jaun Elia's real name was Syed Jaun Asghar, and he was born on December 14, 1931, in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, India. Later, he migrated to Pakistan in 1957 and settled in Karachi.

His father, Allama Shafiq Hassan Elia, was a scholar of Urdu, Persian, Arabic, and Hebrew, while renowned urdu intellectual Syed Muhammad Taqi and renowned poet Raees Amrohawi were his elder brothers.

Jaun Elia’s unique writing style fascinates the readers and he will always be remembered for his classic poetry Urdu language.

His famous poetry collections include Shayed, Ya’ni, Gumaan, Lekin, Ramooz and Goya.

Jaun Alia was awarded Presidential Pride of Performance for his literary services.

He died on November 8th in 2002 at Karachi.

