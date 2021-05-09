UrduPoint.com
Renowned Religious Scholar Mufti Rowais Khan Ayubi Calls For Selective Eid Prayers To Avert Pandemic Harm

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) : May 09 (APP):Renowned Islamic scholar of AJK Mufti Moulana Muhammad Rowais Khan Ayubi while felicitating the muslim population dwelling at both sides of the LoC and rest of the world on the auspicious occasion of Laitul-Qadr (Shab-e-Qader), said on Sunday that, people must offer prayers of Shab-e-Qadr AT their homes.

He said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fir, people belonging to Red Zones and Hot spots, if any, should offer four Rakah Nimaz-e-Chast instead of Eid prayers and those belonging to Green Zones can offer Eid prayers in central (Jamia) mosques open grounds by strictly following Covid SOPs by wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

In an exclusive interview to APP here on Sunday, Mufti Rowais said that people have been largely following the guidelines to prevent the spread of deadly virus but since the sacred occasion of Shab-e-Qader, people are suggested not to gather in large numbers.

Mufti Rowais Khan Ayubi said that people should refrain from unnecessary spending on Eid eve and instead celebrate Eid in a very austere manner.

At the same time, Mufti sahib said that people who have not paid Sadakatul Fitr and Zakat so far, must pay it immediately so that poor and destitute too buy necessary things before Eid.

Meanwhile, Mufti Rowais Khan Ayubi has called upon civilized nations besides the world representative bodies including the United Nations and other global organizations, claiming to be the champions of the human rights to immediately move for exerting due diplomatic and moral pressure on the Corona-riddled India, to immediately release all the Kashmiri political prisoners including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Farooq Dar, Asiya Andrabi, Massarat Alam, Abdul Hameed, Syed Shabeer Shah, Fareeda Behen Jee besides those affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami of IIOJK, religious clerics, High Court Bar association and other political prisoners, languishing in Indian and IIOJK jails – including India's notorious Tihar Jail in New Delhi, ahead of the Eid as a goodwill gesture.

