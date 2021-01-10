Renowned Sindhi singer Chandio remembered

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Renowned Sindhi vocalist Jalal Chandio was remembered on his death anniversary here on Sunday.

Family members, relatives and fans of the vocalist laid the wreath on the grave of Jalal Chandio and offered fateha for the departed soul.

The first cassette of the legendary vocalist was released in 1970 which was highly acclaimed by music lovers.

Jalal chandio also sung songs in various languages including Sindhi, Balouchi, Punjabi, Marvari and Thari languages.