Renowned Writer And Journalist Zahida Hina Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, in collaboration with the Ahfaz-ur-Rahman Award for Courage, Expression and Freedom, hosted the Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 ceremony at Auditorium II on Friday .
Zahida Hina, a distinguished journalist, columnist, novelist, playwright, and essayist, was awarded in recognition of her outstanding contributions to literature and journalism.
The ceremony featured a keynote address by Prof Dr Riaz Shaikh, while Syed Jaffar Ahmed presented an in-depth speech on the evolution of literature.
Award ceremony was attended by of notable figures, including senior journalists Mazhar Abbas, Owais Tohid, Tauseef Ahmed, poet Tanveer Anjum, Mehnaz Rehman, and Afzal Ahmed Syed, alongside various writers, journalists, and a large number of students from Federal urdu University.
Sanober Nazir gave an excellent dance performance on the Ahfaz -ur-Rahman’s an iconic poem.
