Report finds hundreds of child sex abuse cases in German diocese

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :An independent study commissioned by the Roman Catholic Church uncovered hundreds of cases of sexual violence allegedly committed by clergy and laymen in Germany's top diocese, its authors said Thursday.

The long-awaited 800-page report on the Cologne diocese found 202 alleged perpetrators of sexual assault and 314 victims between 1975 and 2018, Bjoern Gercke, a lawyer mandated by the Church, told reporters.

"More than half of the victims were children under the age of 14," Gercke said.

However, the investigation cleared Cologne's Archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki, a conservative who has long resisted reform, of breach of duty over the abuse.

- 'Tragedy of Cologne' - Woelki had faced months of protests for refusing to allow the publication of an earlier study on abuse committed by priests in his diocese.

He had justified his decision by citing a right to privacy of the alleged perpetrators accused in the report, carried out by a Munich law firm, and what he called a lack of independence on the part of some researchers.

His approach was branded "a disaster" as recently as late February by Georg Baetzing, president of the German bishops' conference.

In the wake of Thursday's damning report, Woelki said he was suspending two Cologne Church officials, bishop Dominikus Schwaderlapp and the head of a diocese court, Guenter Assenmacher, with immediate effect, citing a "cover-up" of abuse cases.

Woelki pledged to take more concrete measures next week after reading the report in full.

The abuse scandal returns to the headlines just as the Catholic Church has made small steps toward addressing decades of abuse and a culture of enforced silence.

"The tragedy of Cologne regarding the report and the archbishop overshadowed this aspect," the government commissioner on child sexual abuse, Johannes-Wilhelm Roerig, said recently.