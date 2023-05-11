UrduPoint.com

Report Finds Outbound Travelers Willing To Spend More

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Report finds outbound travelers willing to spend more

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :China's outbound travel market will maintain strong growth this year as pent-up demand sparks a tourism boom and more big-spending travelers head overseas this summer, China Daily reported Thursday.

Citing a report by the payment company Mastercard, tourists traveling abroad are willing to spend more money and stay longer, highlighting a surge in willingness to travel overseas after China optimized its epidemic response late last year.

Compared with the period between January 2019 and March 2020, the average travel duration has increased from nine to 11 days, and the overall per capita budget for outbound tourists has risen from 34,300 Yuan (about 4,964 U.

S. Dollars) to 39,800 yuan, up 16 percent, the report found.

The report also found that travelers with higher incomes who made frequent trips abroad before the COVID-19 outbreak had a stronger willingness to travel overseas again. Those aged between 21 and 45 had the strongest desire to travel abroad.

"Chinese tourists who have not been traveling abroad for three years can't wait to venture out again. When they travel overseas again, their consumption behavior has changed significantly from the past, and they are eyeing new ways and trends of traveling globally," said Dennis Chang, China division president of Mastercard.

Related Topics

China Budget Company Money January March 2019 2020 Market From

Recent Stories

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

12 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over ‘vi ..

Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over ‘violent protests’

17 minutes ago
 UAE at forefront of global crisis management, expe ..

UAE at forefront of global crisis management, experts agree at CEMS Abu Dhabi

28 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate convenes CEO decarbonisa ..

COP28 President-Designate convenes CEO decarbonisation roundtable at UAE Climate ..

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.