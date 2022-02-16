UrduPoint.com

Report Says Inflation Impacts U.S. Consumers

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Report says inflation impacts U.S. consumers

NEW YORK, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) --:Inflation is already taking its toll on American consumers, according to a recent report by the University of Michigan.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment, a measure of American consumers' current and future economic conditions, dropped to 61.7 in February, from 67.

5 in January, according to an article released on Saturday on the website of the International business Times (IBTimes).

"Sentiment continued its downward descent, reaching its worst level in a decade, falling a stunning 8.2 percent from last month and 19.7 percent from last February," the report said.

"Low consumer sentiment is a predictor of lower consumer spending down the road," and as consumer spending accounts for nearly two-thirds of the U.S. economy, it also leads to slower growth in the country's economy, said the IBTimes.

Related Topics

Business Road January February From

Recent Stories

IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

IMF loan has not eased pressure on rupee

15 minutes ago
 Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology issue ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology issues its first annual report for ..

27 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises ‘MoF Innovates 202 ..

Ministry of Finance organises ‘MoF Innovates 2022: Journey into Future of Fina ..

27 minutes ago
 Shaheed Dodo organization launches tree plantation ..

Shaheed Dodo organization launches tree plantation campaign

7 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation of UK-UAE A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation of UK-UAE All-Party Parliamentary Group

42 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports record high of 90,443 new COVID-19 ..

S.Korea reports record high of 90,443 new COVID-19 cases

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>