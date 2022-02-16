Report says inflation impacts U.S. consumers

NEW YORK, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) --:Inflation is already taking its toll on American consumers, according to a recent report by the University of Michigan.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment, a measure of American consumers' current and future economic conditions, dropped to 61.7 in February, from 67.

5 in January, according to an article released on Saturday on the website of the International business Times (IBTimes).

"Sentiment continued its downward descent, reaching its worst level in a decade, falling a stunning 8.2 percent from last month and 19.7 percent from last February," the report said.

"Low consumer sentiment is a predictor of lower consumer spending down the road," and as consumer spending accounts for nearly two-thirds of the U.S. economy, it also leads to slower growth in the country's economy, said the IBTimes.