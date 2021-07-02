UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Report That China Building New ICBM Silos 'concerning': US

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 02:10 AM

Report that China building new ICBM silos 'concerning': US

Washington, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The United States expressed concern on Thursday over a report that China is building more than 100 new silos for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The Washington Post, citing a study of commercial satellite images by a California-based group, reported on Thursday that the silos were being built in a desert near the northwestern city of Yumen.

The James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in Monterey said the 119 construction sites in Gansu province were similar to existing Chinese launch facilities for nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.

State Department spokesman Ned price was asked about the report on Thursday.

"I think what is fair to say is that these reports and other developments suggest that the PRC's (People's Republic of China) nuclear arsenal will grow more quickly, and to a higher level, than perhaps previously anticipated," he said.

"This buildup, it is concerning," Price said. "It raises questions about the PRC's intent.

"And for us it reinforces the importance of pursuing practical measures to reduce nuclear risks," he added.

"Despite what appears to be PRC obfuscation, this rapid buildup has become more difficult to hide," Price said. "And it highlights how the PRC appears again to be deviating from decades of nuclear strategy based around minimum deterrence." Price was also asked whether the United States had a reaction to bellicose remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi, in a speech at centenary celebrations for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), said "the Chinese people will never allow any foreign forces to bully, oppress, or enslave us." "Whoever wants to do so will face bloodshed in front of a Great Wall of steel built by more than 1.4 billion Chinese people," he said.

Price said the State Department had "taken note" of Xi's remarks "but we're not going to comment on the specifics.""I think this administration over the course of several months has been very clear about our impressions of the CCP, in general, but I don't have a specific response for you on President Xi's remarks today," he said.

Related Topics

China Washington Nuclear Yumen Price Monterey United States Competition Commission Of Pakistan Post From Arsenal Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

2 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

3 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

3 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

2 hours ago

Trump Team Launches New Social Media Platform Call ..

2 hours ago

CSTO Chief Says Fat Chance Afghanistan Crisis Can ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.