Reporter Shot Dead In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Reporter shot dead in Afghanistan

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Gunmen murdered an Afghan journalist in the eastern city of Ghazni on Monday, the third reporter to be killed in the last two months in the violence-plagued country.

Rahmatullah Nekzad was shot dead with a silenced pistol by unknown gunmen near his home while he was travelling to a nearby mosque, Ghazni province police spokesman Ahmad Khan Seerat told AFP.

Targeted killings of prominent figures, including journalists, politicians and rights activists, have become more common in recent months as violence surges in Afghanistan, despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban.

No group has claimed Nekzad's murder so far, and the Taliban have denied responsibility.

Nekzad, aged in his late 40s, had contributed to the Associated Press news agency since 2007, the agency said in its report filed on his assassination.

According to the report, while working for the AP, Nekzad was arrested at various times by the United States, the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents.

He had also worked for the Al Jazeera broadcast network, the Doha-based television group said.

Al Jazeera said it was "shocked at the news of the killing of photographer Rahmatullah Nekzad, a former colleague who worked with our team in Afghanistan." "This is a gross violation of media freedom and human rights." The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee said Nekzad was the seventh media personnel to be killed so far this year in Afghanistan, a country rated as one of the deadliest for journalists by media watchdog Reporters Without Borders.

"AJSC strongly condemns the serial killing of Afghan journalists," the committee, which reports on threats to media workers in Afghanistan, said on Twitter.

Nekzad was married and is survived by six children.

-

More Stories From Miscellaneous

