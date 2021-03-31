UrduPoint.com
Reports Of Major Abuses By Russian Mercenaries In C. Africa: UN Experts

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Reports of major abuses by Russian mercenaries in C. Africa: UN experts

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :UN experts expressed concern on Wednesday over reports of "grave human rights abuses" by Russian mercenaries in the Central African Republic, where they have supported the embattled government's military.

"The experts have received, and continue to receive, reports of grave human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law, attributable to the private military personnel operating jointly with car's armed forces and in some instances UN peacekeepers," a statement said, naming Russian companies.

