Reports Of Martial-law Talk In Trump Meeting Draw Outrage

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :With one month to go until Joe Biden takes office, Donald Trump remains fixated on his failed bid to overturn the 2020 election -- with his advisors reportedly floating the idea of invoking martial law, triggering outrage and disbelief in Washington.

Trump has stayed largely out of sight as several hugely consequential stories play out in the United States: from a massive cyberattack, to high-stakes talks on a huge Covid-19 relief package, to the rollout of a historic vaccine campaign.

But, according to accounts in The New York Times, CNN and The Wall Street Journal, the president found time Friday to oversee a turbulent White House meeting to discuss new ways to resist or overturn Biden's election -- with the idea of deploying the military to assist in his fight raised, before being shot down.

Multiple reports said Trump also considered seizing election machines; and naming Sidney Powell, a lawyer for his campaign team who has expounded a series of outlandish conspiracy theories, as a special counsel to keep digging into Trump's unsubstantiated allegations of mass election fraud.

Election Martial Law Washington White House Trump Powell Sidney New York United States 2020 From

