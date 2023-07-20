Open Menu

Representative Of Kuwaiti Emir Receives President Of Kyrgyzstan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Representative of Kuwaiti Emir receives president of Kyrgyzstan

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Representative of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, the Crown Prince of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received the President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, during their meeting held here today.

The two sides discussed various matters, including the bilateral relations between their respective countries and explored avenues to further strengthen and support these ties for mutual benefits.

They also deliberated on the significant developments in both regional and international arenas.

Related Topics

Kuwait Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

38 minutes ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

1 hour ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

3 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

4 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

5 hours ago
Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

14 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

15 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous