Representative of Kuwaiti Emir receives president of Kyrgyzstan

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Representative of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, the Crown Prince of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received the President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, during their meeting held here today.

The two sides discussed various matters, including the bilateral relations between their respective countries and explored avenues to further strengthen and support these ties for mutual benefits.

They also deliberated on the significant developments in both regional and international arenas.