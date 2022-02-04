UrduPoint.com

Repsol Says Peru Oil Spill Will Be Cleaned Up In March

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Repsol says Peru oil spill will be cleaned up in March

Callao, Peru, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Spanish energy giant Repsol on Thursday vowed to finish by March cleaning up a devastating oil spill that has polluted beaches and killed wildlife.

Almost 12,000 barrels of crude spilled into the sea off Peru on January 15 as a tanker unloaded oil at a Repsol owned refinery.

"We expect that if the weather allows us then, in mid-March" the cleaning of beaches and islands off the coast will be completed, Repsol's environmental security director Jose Terol told reporters.

However, he warned that it would take a little longer to finish cleaning cliffs and rocks that are difficult to access.

"By mid-February, there will already be no more slicks in the sea. In an optimistic scenario, work on the difficult to access areas will be finished by the end of March," said Terol.

Peru's government described the spill -- which Repsol blamed on freak waves caused by a volcanic eruption more than 10,000 kilometers away near Tonga -- as an "ecological disaster." The oil slick has been dragged by ocean currents about 140 kilometers north of the refinery, prosecutors said, causing the death of an undetermined number of fish and seabirds.

Peru has demanded compensation from Repsol, and the energy giant faces a potential $34.5 million fine, the Environment Ministry has said.

Even as the Repsol spokesman spoke, a group of protesters from the hard-hit nearby beach town of Ancon gathered with signs and chanted demands outside the plant.

"Repsol accept responsibility", and "Repsol murderer, the beaches of Ancon are in mourning" were among their signs.

"The reason for the protest is that (the oil spill) has left us without work because of this contamination of the sea in Ancon," Miguel Basurto, a 53-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, told AFP.

"We feel outraged because we have no support from the Repsol company. They clean their hands of it, and go away and leave us with all this pollution that affects children and the elderly," said merchant Ana Garrido, 40.

It was the first time since the spill that Repsol let journalists visit its La Pampilla refinery -- to see how 90 specialists there are managing the 3,000 people who are cleaning up the spill.

Related Topics

Weather Protest Company Driver Oil Fine Visit Peru Tonga January March All From Government Million

Recent Stories

US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to ..

US Sending Temporary Officers to Havana Embassy to Increase Visa Processing - St ..

9 hours ago
 Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term De ..

Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term Deal With Gazprom

9 hours ago
 Measures Against DW Bring Tensions to German-Russi ..

Measures Against DW Bring Tensions to German-Russian Relations - Berlin

9 hours ago
 EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Ord ..

EU Parliament Slams UK Over Northern Ireland's Order to Halt Post-Brexit Agri-Fo ..

9 hours ago
 Three Civilians Killed When IS Leader Detonated Ex ..

Three Civilians Killed When IS Leader Detonated Explosive Device - Pentagon

9 hours ago
 Moscow shutting down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russ ..

Moscow shutting down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russia

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>