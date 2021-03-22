UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republic Of Congo Opposition Candidate Kolelas Dies Of Covid-19

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:00 AM

Republic of Congo opposition candidate Kolelas dies of Covid-19

Brazzaville, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Congolese opposition candidate Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas died of Covid-19 as he was being transferred to France for treatment, his campaign director said Monday, the day after presidential elections in which he was the main challenger.

Kolelas "died in the medical aircraft which came to get him from Brazzaville on Sunday afternoon," Christian Cyr Rodrigue Mayanda told AFP.

The sixty-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday afternoon, and was unable to host his last campaign meeting in Brazzaville.

Sunday's presidential election was boycotted by the main opposition and took place under an internet blackout, with critics voicing concerns over the transparency of polls seen as tilted towards veteran leader Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Kolelas was seen as the main rival to Sassou Nguesso, who has lead the central African country for a total of 36 years since 1979.

On Saturday, he posted a video from his sickbed, declaring he was "battling against death." "Rise up as one person... I'm fighting on my deathbed, you too fight for your change," he urged his supporters, saying the election was "about the future of your children".

Mayanda called on Kolelas' supporters to rally at 1100 am local time (1000 GMT).

"We'll continue to count the ballots. He was ahead in a number of areas," he said.

Provisional election results are not expected for days, but Sassou Nguesso is widely expected to win.

Related Topics

Election Internet France Died Brazzaville Lead Sunday Christian From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Press: The UAE&#039;s leading inoculation driv ..

34 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 March 2021

49 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry targets 40 per cent efficiency in energy ..

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &quot;Role ..

12 hours ago

Poetry a foundation of UAE’s heritage: Major Gen ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.