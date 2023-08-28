Open Menu

Republican Candidates' Threats Of US Strikes In Mexico Spark Worries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :As the Republican race for the White House in 2024 ramps up, threats by the party's presidential candidates to launch military strikes on Mexico's drug cartels are being taken increasingly seriously, sparking worries on both sides of the border.

In the party's election debate last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis -- a distant second in the polls to former president Donald Trump -- said that, if elected, he would send US forces in to dismantle Mexican drug labs "on day one.

" Shortly after the debate, DeSantis doubled down: "When I talk about using the military to take on the drug cartels, because they're killing tens of thousands of our citizens, we have every right to do it." Trump, who skipped the debate, has made some of the strongest calls for military strikes.

Rolling Stone reported recently that he asked advisors for military "battle plans" to unleash against Mexico if he is reelected next year.

Three other candidates, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and Tim Scott, have also endorsed the idea.

