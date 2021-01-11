UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republican 'complicity' With Trump 'endangers America': House Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

Republican 'complicity' with Trump 'endangers America': House speaker

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The top Democrat in the US House of Representatives accused Republicans on Monday of endangering America by blocking moves to immediately remove President Donald Trump from office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Republican lawmakers for blocking a resolution introduced by Democrats calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment of the Constitution and remove Trump from the White House.

"The House Republicans rejected this legislation to protect America, enabling the president's unhinged, unstable and deranged acts of sedition to continue," Pelosi said in a statement.

"Their complicity endangers America, erodes our democracy, and it must end." The move came after a violent mob, egged on in a speech and social media posts by Trump, stormed the US Capitol last week as lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden's election victory over Trump.

"On Wednesday, the President incited a deadly insurrection against America that targeted the very heart of our Democracy," Pelosi said.

"The president represents an imminent threat to our constitution, our country and the American people, and he must be removed from office immediately," she added.

Pelosi said a vote would be held in the House on Tuesday on the demand by Democrats that Pence invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office.

"We are further calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours after passage," she said.

"As our next step, we will move forward with bringing impeachment legislation to the floor," the speaker of the Democratic-controlled House said.

"The president's threat to America is urgent, and so too will be our action."

Related Topics

Election Resolution Democracy Vote Social Media White House Trump Nancy Democrats From Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Lebanese Health System at Verge of Collapse Amid S ..

13 minutes ago

Russia's Gerasimov, US Counterpart Milley Discuss ..

13 minutes ago

Democrats introduce Trump impeachment article in H ..

13 minutes ago

Lebanon Imposes State of Emergency Starting on Thu ..

13 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Directorate of Residen ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan govt initiated development schemes for ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.