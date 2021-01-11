Republican 'complicity' with Trump 'endangers America:' House speaker

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The top Democrat in the House of Representatives accused Republicans on Monday of endangering America by blocking moves to immediately remove President Donald Trump from office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Republican lawmakers for blocking a resolution introduced by Democrats calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment of the Constitution and remove Trump from the White House.

"The House Republicans rejected this legislation to protect America, enabling the President's unhinged, unstable and deranged acts of sedition to continue." Pelosi said in a statement. "Their complicity endangers America, erodes our Democracy, and it must end."