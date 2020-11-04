UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Republican Graham Wins Senate Reelection: US Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:10 AM

Republican Graham wins Senate reelection: US media

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :US Senator Lindsey Graham, who oversaw the controversial process of confirming a Supreme Court justice weeks before the presidential vote, won reelection on Tuesday in South Carolina, a boost for Republicans seeking to maintain the Senate majority.

Graham, an ally of President Donald Trump, survived a spirited challenge by Democrat Jaime Harrison, according to Fox news and The New York Times which called the race with nearly half the precincts reporting.

The African-American Harrison had been running neck-and-neck with the 65-year-old Republican incumbent just weeks before the election in a conservative Southern bastion, and raised an all-time record in campaign donations as Democrats saw the seat as a potential pick-up.

Related Topics

Election Senate Supreme Court Vote Trump New York Democrats Race

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

7 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

9 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

9 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.