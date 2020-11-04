Republican Graham wins Senate reelection: US media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :US Senator Lindsey Graham, who oversaw the controversial process of confirming a Supreme Court justice weeks before the presidential vote, won reelection on Tuesday in South Carolina, a boost for Republicans seeking to maintain the Senate majority.

Graham, an ally of President Donald Trump, survived a spirited challenge by Democrat Jaime Harrison, according to Fox news and The New York Times which called the race with nearly half the precincts reporting.

The African-American Harrison had been running neck-and-neck with the 65-year-old Republican incumbent just weeks before the election in a conservative Southern bastion, and raised an all-time record in campaign donations as Democrats saw the seat as a potential pick-up.