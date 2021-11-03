UrduPoint.com

Republican Inches Ahead In Bellwether Virginia Governor's Race

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:00 AM

Republican inches ahead in bellwether Virginia governor's race

Alexandria, United States, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :A bruising governor's election in the US state of Virginia looked set to go down to the wire Tuesday with the first returns showing the Republican candidate opening an early lead in a state President Joe Biden swept last year.

Newcomer Glenn Youngkin and veteran Democrat Terry McAuliffe both voiced confidence as they addressed supporters in the neck-and-neck tussle resonating nationwide as a proxy war between Biden and former president Donald Trump.

But many areas were reporting tight races as the polls closed, raising the prospect that there might be no clear result by the end of election day.

With more than half of the expected vote counted, Youngkin staked out a 10-point lead -- a margin expected to narrow as more northern counties near strongly Democratic Washington report results.

A harbinger of the parties' prospects in next year's midterm elections, the race was initially expected to be a comfortable Democratic win but instead became a toss-up in the closing days of the campaign.

Almost 1.2 million Virginians had already voted as polls opened, more than six times the early voting last time around, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

A private equity multi-millionaire who has never run for office defeating a former popular Democratic governor would spell disaster for Biden going into the all-important 2022 races that will determine who controls Congress.

"Folks, this stopped being a campaign a long time ago and it started being a movement led by all of you," Youngkin, who has poured at least $20 million of his own fortune into the race, said to cheering fans as initial results came in.

If he wins, Youngkin's campaign will likely become a blueprint for Republicans across the country as they strategize on how to deal with the specter of Donald Trump in the midterms.

