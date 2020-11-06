UrduPoint.com
Republican Romney Blasts Trump For Claiming Election 'rigged'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

Republican Romney blasts Trump for claiming election 'rigged'

Washington, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Republican US Senator Mitt Romney said Friday it was wrong for Donald Trump -- on the verge of losing the presidency to Joe Biden -- to claim that the election was "rigged, corrupt and stolen" by Democratic rivals.

While the president is "within his rights" to request recounts and seek investigations into alleged voting irregularities, as his supporters claim occurred, "he is wrong to say that the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen," said Romney, an occasional Trump critic.

"Doing so damages the cause of freedom here and around the world, weakens the institutions that lie at the foundation of the Republic, and recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions.

