Republican Senator Romney Says Trump Won't Go 'quietly In The Night' After Loss To Biden

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Republican Senator Romney says Trump won't go 'quietly in the night' after loss to Biden

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who was a presidential candidate in 2012, said Sunday he doesn't see President Donald Trump going "quietly in the night" after President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

Romney told CNN's "State of the Union" news programme that Trump will "keep on fighting until the very end" over the election results after Biden, the Democratic nominee, was projected the winner on Saturday.

"You're not gonna change the nature of President Trump in these last days, apparently, of his presidency," he said. "He is who he is. And he has a relatively relaxed relationship with the truth and so he's gonna keep on fighting until the very end." Trump has yet to concede the election to Biden, who was declared the winner on Saturday after winning Pennsylvania and gaining the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

Romney, who has spoken out against Trump and was the sole Republican senator who voted in favour of removing Trump during the president's impeachment trial, said he's "convinced that once all remedies have been exhausted" that the current president "will accept the inevitable.

" "But don't expect him to go quietly into the night," he added. "That's not how he operates." CNN's anchor Jake Tapper also asked Romney about his own concession speech to former President Barak Obama in 2012. The senator responded by saying he doesn't think the U.S. should expect Trump to "respond in the same way" as losing presidential candidates in the past.

"He's gonna do what he's gonna do," Romney said, adding that if the results are not in his favour after the court cases and final analysis, Trump "doesn't have a choice" on whether or not to leave the White House.

Romney's remarks come a day after Biden was projected to win the competitive presidential election this year. Since the projected win, Trump has refused to make a concession speech, pointing to unfounded claims of voter fraud that he said led to Biden's win.

The Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits challenging the votes in several battleground states following months of the president spreading false claims that postal ballots could lead to fraud.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

