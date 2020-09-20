Republican senator says US election winner should pick Ginsburg successor

Washington, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Moderate Republican senator Susan Collins said Saturday that the winner of the looming presidential election must be the one to nominate a successor to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died one day earlier.

"In fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the President or selecting a new one, the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the President who is elected on November 3," Collins tweeted, urging the Senate not to vote on a nominee before the poll.